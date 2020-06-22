COAS expresses grief on demise of renowned religious scholar, Allama Talib Jauhari
RAWALPINDI, JUNE 22 / DNA / = Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on demise of renowned religious scholar, Allama Talib Jauhari. May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen.” COAS
