COAS expresses grief on demise of renowned religious scholar, Allama Talib Jauhari

| June 22, 2020
RAWALPINDI, JUNE 22 / DNA / = Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed  grief on demise of renowned religious scholar, Allama Talib Jauhari. May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen.” COAS

