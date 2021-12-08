Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Main Menu

COAS, CJCSC express condolences over tragic death of Gen. Bipin Rawat

| December 8, 2021

RAWALPINDI, DEC 8: General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, have expressed condolences on tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India.

Gen Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019, and was seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 63-year-old was travelling with his wife and other senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near its destination in Tamil Nadu.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pak beat Bang by an innings and eight runs in second Test

DHAKA , DEC 08 : Sajid Khan bagged his career-best 12-128 as Pakistan completed cleanRead More

US Consulate delegation meets Minister for Livestock & Fisheries

Nazir H Siyal KARACHI: /DNA/ – Engineer Abdul Bari Khan Patafi, Minister for Livestock andRead More

Comments are Closed