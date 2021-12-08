COAS, CJCSC express condolences over tragic death of Gen. Bipin Rawat

RAWALPINDI, DEC 8: General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, have expressed condolences on tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India.

Gen Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019, and was seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 63-year-old was travelling with his wife and other senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near its destination in Tamil Nadu.