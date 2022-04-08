CM KPK Mahmood Khan for early work on varsity

From Our Correspondent



PESHAWAR, APR 8 /DNA/ – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while stressing the need of rapid progress on establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Swat directed the concerned authorities to complete all the pre-requisites for ground breaking of the project as soon as possible. He said that this project is of vital importance owning to growing needs of veterinary education in Malakand Division adding that project on completion would promote education and research on modern lines in this field. He issued the directive while chairing a meeting regarding establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Swat here the other day. Provincial Minister for Livestock Mohib Ullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Israr Khan and other concerned officials attended the meeting. While briefing the meeting about various aspects of the university, it was told that the university would be established in Chota Kalam spanning over 263 Kanals of land with an estimated cost of Rs 8 billion. The university will provide education and research facilities to students in 20 different departments of three faculties. Briefing about the proposed departments in university, it was informed that under the faculty of Bio Sciences, Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Fisheries, Wildlife, Biochemistry and Biotechnology departments would be established while Under the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Nine different departments including Pathology, Microbiology, Medicine, Surgery and Pet Sciences would be established. Similarly, under the Faculty of Animal Production and Technology, five departments would be established including Animal Nutrition, Livestock Management, Poultry Sciences, Breeding and Genetics and Department of Meat and Dairy Technology. It was further told that the relevant institutions of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department would also be linked to the proposed university as outreach centers. Touching upon the proposed building for the university, it was informed that the building would include administration and academic blocks, continuing education center, four boys hostels, one girls hostel, accommodation for faculty and staff, teaching and research centers and other allied facilities. The Chief Minister termed the establishment of the proposed university a dire need of the region and said that the existing universities offer limited programs in veterinary education while the demand is much higher. He said that the establishment of the proposed university would not only provide quality education and research facilities to the students interested in this field but would also prove to be a milestone for the development of livestock and other related fields. He directed the concerned authorities to determine the priorities in the construction of the proposed university and to formulate various packages for this purpose.