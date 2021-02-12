CM Buzdar apprises PM Imran of Senate polls preparations

LAHORE, FEB 12 (DNA) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan of the preparations regarding the upcoming Senate polls as the premier Friday reached Lahore on day-long visit.

Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar deliberated over the political and administrative affairs of the province. The PM was briefed on the developmental projects in the backward areas of Punjab. He directed to complete public relief projects as soon as possible.

The premier is scheduled to chair a meeting concerning the Punjab government’s measures in the health sector. Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and other relevant authorities will give briefings.

Food Minister Aleem Khan will apprise Imran Khan of the support price of wheat and progress in the food department. PM will be chief guest at the inauguration of Miyawaki urban forest at Jilani Park.

Imran Khan will be briefed about the progress made so far to achieve the target of fifty one Urban Forest sites in the provincial capital to check air pollution and protect environment. = DNA

