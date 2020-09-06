Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CJCSC meets Minister of National Defense of China in Moscow

| September 6, 2020
MOSCOW, SEPT 6 (DNA) – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on a two days official visit to Moscow, held a meeting with General Wei Fenghe, China’s Minister of National Defense, on the side lines of Defence and Security Cooperation Conference at SCO Forum.

 

Matters related to changing geostrategic environment and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ‘Iron Brotherhood’ and ‘All-Weather’ friendship with continued efforts to forge deeper strategic ties for a shared future and security vision.

