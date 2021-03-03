CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza arrives Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD/BAKU – A delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
General Nadeem Raza will hold a number of meetings in Baku. The visit will last until March 6.
