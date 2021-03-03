Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza arrives Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral cooperation

| March 3, 2021
ISLAMABAD/BAKU – A delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

General Nadeem Raza will hold a number of meetings in Baku. The visit will last until March 6.

