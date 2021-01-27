CJCS of Jordan meets COAS Gen. Bajwa
RAWALPINDI, JAN 27 (DNA) – Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Jordan Armed Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.
During the meeting matters of mutual & professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.
COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Jordan and Pakistan Army looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Jordan Armed Forces.
Visiting dignitary appreciated professionalism of Pakistan Army and its continuous efforts for regional peace and stability.
