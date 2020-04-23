Chinese envoy all praise for Pak efforts to deal with CONVID 19

Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad organizes an“Online International Conference” on the topic “China’s Efforts to Combat COVID-19 and Humanitarian Aid to the World

DNA/STAFF REPORT

ISLAMABAD: The Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad organized an“Online International Conference” on the topic “China’s Efforts to Combat COVID-19 and Humanitarian Aid to the World” Keeping in view the current situation of COVID-19 in Pakistan and around the world, CGSS has organized an online international Conference with Embassy of China, Islamabad.The Conference was jointly organized with the Embassy of Peoples Republic of China, Islamabad

Ms. Pang Chunxue, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of China, Islamabad, appreciated Pakistan’sefforts incombating COVID-19. She also explained how the Chinese Government dealt with the pandemic. Furthermore, shebriefed the participants of the Conference that China will continue its humanitarian help to the world, and China is mainly focusing on the Regional Emergency mechanism. Ms. Pang highlighted the need for international solidarity and cooperation to contain the Virus.

Mr. Mudassir Tipu, Director General, (China) Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed about China’s support to Pakistan and other affected countries. On 17th March, President of Pakistanwent to China toshow solidarity and discussed extensively the strategy to deal with COVID 19. Moreover, he explained that Pakistan and China are continuously working very closely to share the experience and finding ways to combat the COVID-19 as well as other challenges related to it.

Dr. Liaqat Ali Shah, Executive Director, CPEC Center of Excellence, Government of Pakistan, appreciated the Self-discipline of the Chinese Government, its people, andthe officials all were following the instructions and protocol against COVID -19. He further explained that with their efficient internal discipline they came up with a strong strategy

Lt, General Naeem Khalid Lodhi (Retd) Senior Member Board of Advisors, CGSS &Former Federal Defense Minister, appreciated China’s efforts he stated that we Pakistanis are grateful to China and their support, and we are proud to have such a great nation as a friend.

Ms. Wang Qianting, Senior Correspondent, China Media Group, Beijing, China, briefed the participants of the international conference about the situation in China, all sectors are gradually opening. Life is back to normal but with serious precautionary measures, in schools, the temperature of students is being checked every day and social distancing is still being practiced. Chinese Government is taking measures to settle down the economic crisis.

Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jeffery HI(M),(Retd), President CGSS Concluded the Conference and stated that we are thankful to the Chinese Government for their help to Pakistan . And Pakistan is working with the Chinese Government to fight the pandemic.

The Conference was moderated by Lieutenant Colonel Khalid TaimurAkram (Retd), Executive Director CGSS, and was attended by 30 participants.