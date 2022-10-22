Chinese delegation keen to explore business, investment scope in Pakistan

Islamabad, /DNA/ – A delegation of Pakistan-China Business Forum (PCBF) led by its Chairman Sheikh Nasir Ali visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and showed keen interest to explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan. The delegation discussed various options to boost Pak-China business and investment cooperation. The delegation vowed to work jointly for facilitating the business matchmaking and sharing the relevant information regarding the B2B events, exhibitions and trade fairs.

Sheikh Ejaz, Co-Chairman PCBF said that their Forum would cooperate with ICCI in its efforts for a new industrial zone in the region as it would improve Pakistan’s exports, reduce imports and attract more investment from China as well. He said that by investing in Pakistan, Chinese companies can export to Africa, Middle East and other countries. He said that a showroom would be set up in China to display Pakistani products in order to improve their exports.

Liu Shao Hong, Vice Chairman PCBF said that Chinese companies were interested to invest in green energy in Pakistan and PCBF would like to work with ICCI to bring Chinese investors to Pakistan.

Azhar ul Islam Zafar Vice President ICCI, Cdr (Rtd) Muhammad Ayub Director PCBF, Zafar Bakhtawari, Mian Shaukat Masud, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Baser Daud, Ameer Hamza, Dr. M. Usman, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke at the occasion and offered useful proposals for promoting Pak-China bilateral trade and economic relations.