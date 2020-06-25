Chinese company donates five Industrial drones to Pakistan

BEIJING, , June 25 : China’s Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co., Ltd. (Sunwin) donated five Industrial drones (UAVs) to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

On behalf of NDMA, Muhammad Irfan, Trade & Investment Counsellor of Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou attended the donation ceremony held here, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Addressing at the ceremony, Irfan said Pakistan and China are as close as brothers. No matter what challenges afront, the two sides have been always offering selfless help and support to each other at the earliest opportunity.

He expressed that the friendship between the two countries will be even stronger.

The donation of Sunwin, which occurred when Pakistan is fighting fiercely against both COVID-19 and the locust attack, is just a proof of the “iron-clan” friendship between Pakistan and China.

Zhou Yong, Chairman of the Board of Sunwin, said that China and Pakistan are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and the China-Pakistan friendship has always been unbreakable and rock-solid.

Zhou recalled that right after the breakout of the COVID-19, Pakistan mobilized the whole nation to support China.

He added, “You throw a peach to me, and I give you a white jade for friendship. Now, as Pakistan is in trouble, Sunwin, a Chinese sci-tech enterprise, should embrace our responsibility.

We would like to bring our good products in agricultural crops protection to Pakistan and share their experiences in the pandemic control and prevention with the local government and people.”

Sunwin told CEN that the five Industrial UAVs, with a total value of 200, 000 RMB (about $28,291), will depart from China’s Guangzhou and be sent to Pakistan soon. They will assist Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic and locust attack.

Saiying, a type of drone made by Sunwin, has been used to kill locusts in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan and other places since February 2020, according to Zhou.

This drone has become a special instrument with super power to destroy locusts for its high efficiency of spraying and disinfecting, strong adaptation and remarkable effect.

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in Pakistan, unmanned aerial vehicles could also play an important role in disinfecting, monitoring and temperature measurement.

After knowing that Pakistan is still in need of drones, Sunwin contacted both of Chinese and Pakistani embassies and made production and donation plans.

Sunwin was established in 1997 and listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange in January 2010. Sunwin is a leading enterprise in the field of smart city and also a leader in artificial intelligence in China.

Its main business covers four sectors, namely, smart city, big data, artificial intelligence, and culture and education.