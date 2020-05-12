Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Chinese ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

| May 12, 2020
0

RAWALPINDI, MAY 12 (DNA) – Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security issues and COVID-19 were discussed.

COAS expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and all other assistance including visit of Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.

Visiting dignitary also re-assured China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums.=DNA

=========

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Chinese ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, MAY 12 (DNA) – Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on General QamarRead More

FB_IMG_1589093149798

Embassy staff pays respects to Azerbaijan national leader

A.M.BHATTI ISLAMABAD (DNA)= Ambassador of Azerbaijsn Ali Alizada and Embassy staff of the Republic ofRead More

  • COVID-19 RELIEF WORK : Pakistan President thanks Azerbaijan for support

  • EU extends Rs 26 bln COVID-19 package

  • Pak, Uzbekistan ties to be cemented further

  • Speakers recognize services of Heydar Aliyev, national leader of Azerbaijan

  • Turkey sends Ramadan aid to Pakistan

  • Amb.Stefano NATO’s new senior civilian rep  in Afghanistan  

  • Desert Locust: Iranian envoy stresses regional cooperation needed

  • Japanese NGOs support needy families

    • Comments are Closed