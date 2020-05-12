Chinese ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa
RAWALPINDI, MAY 12 (DNA) – Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security issues and COVID-19 were discussed.
COAS expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and all other assistance including visit of Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.
Visiting dignitary also re-assured China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums.=DNA
