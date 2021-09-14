China urges US to improve bilateral relations in diverse fields

BEIJING: China has urged the United States to make earnest efforts to improve bilateral relations in diverse fields including enhancing economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

In a virtual meeting with board members of the U.S.-China Business Council, the Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said that Beijing has been faithfully implementing the phase-one trade agreement despite the pandemic while the U.S. side has continued to impose sanctions and restrictions on China, including putting more than 900 Chinese entities on various lists of restrictions.