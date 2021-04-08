Thursday, April 8, 2021
China says U.S. to blame for tensions over Taiwan

| April 8, 2021

BEIJING: China has blamed United States for tensions over Taiwan after a U.S. warship sailed close to Chinese-claimed island.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said U.S. ships engaging in provocations threatening peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

