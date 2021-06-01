Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Main Menu

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

| June 1, 2021

BEIJING – A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

CHINA, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

BEIJING – A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of theRead More

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift

BEIJING – China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have upRead More

Comments are Closed