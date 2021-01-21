Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

China to give 0.5m vaccine doses by 31st

| January 21, 2021
00

 

Chinese Foreign Minister informed him that Pakistan could send the cargo aircraft to airlift the batch of vaccine

 

Ansar M Bhati/DNA

 

ISLAMABAD, : China will provide 0.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the government of Pakistan by January 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Thursday.

 

“As goodwill gesture, China has pledged to handover the batch of vaccine free of cost,” the Foreign Minister told media here, following his telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi this afternoon.

 

Qureshi said the Chinese Foreign Minister informed him that Pakistan could send the cargo aircraft to airlift the batch of vaccine.

 

Terming it a “welcoming development” amid coronavirus situation, he said, “This is a very good news that we have received from our friend China,” he said.

 

Qureshi said as Pakistan would be needing another 1.1 million doses for its frontline population, for which Chinese FM Wang Yi today agreed to handover the required vaccine by the end of February.

 

“In view of the strong strategic relations, China has considered Pakistan as the first country to be supplied with the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

 

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan had successfully fought the challenges of coronavirus and lauded the performance of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in this regard.

 

He mentioned that the trials of COVID-19 were effectively being carried out in the country, with an objective to launch production at later stages.

 

 

 

 

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download (2)

Joe Biden reverses Trump’s Muslim ban

  The United States faces “a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism thatRead More

download (1)

Shibli opposes summoning of Justice ® Javed Iqbal

  Chairman Committee Javed Latif had asked the NAB chief to appear and explain whyRead More

  • Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable

  • China to give 0.5m vaccine doses by 31st

  • Factsheet on President Tokayev’s new political reforms in Kazakhstan

  • Changing the Demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir

  • Pak US Business Council congrats Joe Biden on  becoming 46th president of the United States

  • ICC’s delegation meets Mayor of MCI to get improved civic conditions 

  • Civil engineering work of Gwadar Vocational Institute completed

  • Infrastructural improvement under CPEC paves the way establishing SEZs

    • Comments are Closed