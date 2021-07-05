Chile installs historic constitutional convention amid protests
Chile has installed a new 155-member body charged with writing a new constitution meant to spread power more equitably in the country.
The body includes lawyers, teachers, a housewife, scientists, social workers and journalists. Half are women, and 17 represent indigenous groups.
The decision to create the new body to draft a new constitution was taken following protests in October 2019.
