Monday, July 5, 2021
Chile installs historic constitutional convention amid protests

| July 5, 2021

Chile has installed a new 155-member body charged with writing a new constitution meant to spread power more equitably in the country.

The body includes lawyers, teachers, a housewife, scientists, social workers and journalists. Half are women, and 17 represent indigenous groups.

The decision to create the new body to draft a new constitution was taken following protests in October 2019.

