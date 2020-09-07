Changan Automobiles launches Changan Master Genuine Oil

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 7 – In order to provide customers an enhanced and enriched driving experience, Changan Automobiles has launched Changan Master Genuine Oil, a premium multi-grade high performance engine oil, compatible with all gasoline and diesel powered engines.

Changan Master Genuine Oil is formulated with a perfect blend that improves fuel efficiency, ensures extended engine life, reduces engine wear and tear, and, in a nutshell, enhances the car’s overall performance. The product is manufactured by Idemitsu, a leading Japanese global energy company and Japan’s top lubricant supplier for automobiles throughout the world, including Pakistan. The oil is engineered for Changan’s C10 engine, and is compatible with all engines requiring API SL/C14, SAE 15W-40 grade oils.

Expressing his views on the product launch, Mr. Danial Malik, CEO Master Changan Motors Limited said, “We are delighted to launch this premium Changan Master genuine engine oil, an all-weather, all-terrain oil, capable of handling even the toughest driving environments; ensuring that you get a peaceful, hassle-free drive.”

“Despite the presence of a plethora of brands in the local lubricant market, we believe that our product quality and competitive pricing strategy would help cement our position as a leading lubricant brand.”

It is worth mentioning here that, Idemitsu, a part of the Fortune 500 powerhouse, is currently ranked 354 among the prestigious group of companies, with revenues exceeding $35,000 million. The Japanese petroleum giant is ranked as the 26th largest refiner in the world in terms of volume and also has the privilege of being the second largest oil refiner in Japan, followed by Nippon. In addition to production and sale of oil, petroleum and petrochemical products, the company owns and operates several oil platforms and refineries.

In Pakistan, Idemitsu is the pioneer in introducing genuine and technologically advanced engine oil for OEMs.

It is pertinent to mention here that Changan has emerged as the top automotive brand in the last decade for its globally recognized vehicles. In addition, Changan International Corporation signed a $100 Million joint venture with Master Motors in Pakistan, to set up a state-of-the-art vehicle assembling facility, along with a vastly growing 3S dealership network across Pakistan.

Moreover, Changan invests 5% of its sales revenue in R&D. Every model is driven and tested on the Dianjiang test track, an international standard vehicle testing facility, spread over an area of 2,240,000 square meters, with a 150 km long track, making it the 2nd largest vehicle testing facility, globally; a prime example of Changan’s high-quality preference for its customers.