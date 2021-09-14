Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Ceremony arranged to hand over humanitarian aid to Afghanistan held in Tashkent

| September 14, 2021

TASHKENT, SEPT 14 (DNA) – The​ ceremony of handing over humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan sent from Uzbekistan was held. Humanitarian aid, which includes flour, various foodstuffs, basic necessities, medicines, clothing and footwear, is another manifestation of the Uzbek people’s goodwill towards brotherly Afghanistan.


It is another proof of the centuries-old historical, cultural and spiritual ties between our peoples.
The aid will actually help Afghanistan recover from the effects of the pandemic, as well as prevent a possible humanitarian and food crisis in the country.

