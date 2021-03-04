Ceasefire between Pakistan and India will bring peace and stability in the region:- Iftikhar Ali Malik

LAHORE March 04 (DNA) : Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( CACCI) on Thursday said that ceasefire declaration across line of control between Pakistan and India will promise peace and stability in the region.

Talking to a 10 member delegation of traders led by president Pakistan furniture importers association Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza life member CACCI Iftikhar Ali Malik said that it’s good omen for the people of the region that both nuclear armed neighbouring countries amicably agreed to a long awaited meaningful ceasefire.

He said SAARC region possessed all resources to become an economic giant but only need is to set directions with zeal, courage and sincerity. He said region’s huge mineral resources could help get rid of the economic ills and help alleviate poverty besides overcoming unemployment.

Reiterating Iftikhar Ali Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue utilize his best leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.

He said Pakistan had always strived to make the regional body a vibrant vehicle for mutual cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality.

He said that SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual significance.

“The organization needs to work towards achieving economic, cultural and social growth of the region,” he said, calling for increased level of connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region.