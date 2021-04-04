CDA starts work on beautification of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, APR 4 (DNA) – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration is working on road infrastructure and beautification across the city. In this regard, during the last few months, the CDA has completed the work of curb stoning and curb stone painting of 1468 km of main roads and other highways.

Completed highways in Sector I-8 include Tipu Sultan Road, I-8 Markaz, Nusrat Fateh Ali, Rehman Baba, Street No. 1,4,8,11,45, Sangam Market, Pakiza Market, Hajveri Market, Pakiza Market, I.8, Interchange, Roundabout, including others, in Sector H-8, Sufi Tabassum Road, Faiz Ahmed Faiz Road, Patras Bukhari Road, SR West, East, North, South Road, Street No. 6,8, H-8 Interchange and Zero Point H-8, Graveyard Road, Sector H-9, Street No. 6,13, SR East, West, North and South, Sector Ring Road, Sohni Road, Mazar Road and SR East in I-9 Markaz, SR East, Sector IT,Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Seventh Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Ninth Avenue Peshawar Junction to Shaheen Chowk, Nazimuddin Road, Fazlullah Road, Suhrawardy Road, Aga Khan Road, Parbat Road, Parveen Shakir, Hill Road, Service Road F-10 & G-10 West, South, East, Service Road G-11, G-9, G-10 East, Sohan Road, Rohtas Road, Mangla Road,

Neelam Road, Chaman Road, AK Brohi Road, Waris Shah Road, Saddar Road, Yasmeen Road, Shaheed Millat, School Road, Kohsar Road, Post Office Road, Luqman Hakim Road, Ataturk Avenue, Shahrah-e-Jamhuriyat, Diplomatic Enclave, College Road F-6, Ibn Sina Road G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, Judges Enclave, Munster Enclave, Gulshan Jinnah G-5, Khushal Khan Road, Curb stone working and painting of Major Roads of Park Road, 4th Avenue, Pir Sohawa, Faisal Masjid Car Parking, F and G series have been completed.=DNA

