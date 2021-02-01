CDA conducts mega operation against encroachments in sector I-15/4

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1 (DNA) – The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted a mega operation against encroachments in sector I-15/4 and retrieved 350 kanal government’s land here on Monday. CDA got the occupation of said sector after 16 years. Those who interfered in the operation of CDA were arrested from the spot.

According to detail, anti-encroachment operation under the current administration of CDA is underway. In this regard, the enforcement department of CDA conducted a mega operation in the sub sector of I-15 on Monday. 350 kanal land was retrieved during the operation.

Land mafia had occupied the said land for years. They had constructed house, boundary wall, shades for animals, and other buildings on the said land. Deputy Director Department of Enforcement, Assistant Directors and other staff took part in the operation.

Prior to this, the authority also conducted an operation in Bari Imam area where a home, boundary wall, and 3 kitchens were demolished. Similarly the authority also demolished an under construction home, 11 rooms, and 2 homes in Panjgraan.=DNA

