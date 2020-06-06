CCP approves first paperless pre-merger application

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 6 (DNA) – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has processed and approved the first paperless pre-merger application, successfully using its Online Merger and Acquisition Application Filing System.

In the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak, the CCP has introduced online systems as part of its efforts to improve services and deliver on its core mandate to stakeholders. The online systems that went live during the last week of May 2020, will enable its users to go online and complete and submit merger applications; file complaints; request for advisory opinions; participate in the hearings using video-conferencing; and make submissions in respect of matters being handled by CCP.

Although the online systems are up and running, stakeholders can still avail the CCP’s services offline. For instance, parties to a merger can still file hard copies of their merger applications. However, the CCP has urged parties to make use of the Online Merger and Acquisition Application Filing System going forward.

The online system further facilitates the merger parties in terms of application submission electronically using a predefined format through an online software application provided by the CCP. An undertaking anywhere in Pakistan can now request for Merger and Acquisition NOC and also track the application online through this system, which can be accessed at CCP’s website (www.cc.gov.pk).

Moreover, to facilitate the general public and stakeholders, CCP’s online Complaint Management System is in place. Complainants can call at a dedicated telephone line at CCP (051-9100270-72-73) or email at complaints@cc.gov.pk to submit their complaints. A tracking number is issued to the complainant after submission of the complaint for easy communication.

CCP is committed to support and facilitate all its stakeholders, regardless of their public or private ownership, with the aim of promoting competition. Online facilitation by CCP is a step toward ensuring ease of doing business in the country. Throughout the pandemic and the consequent lockdown in the country, the CCP continues its work to protect consumers, provide guidance to businesses, and protect competition in the marketplace.

