Building Bridges: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s Moscow visit and Pakistan-Russia collaboration

By: Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

The parliamentary relationship between Russia and Pakistan has experienced remarkable growth, particularly during the tenure of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan. His proactive diplomatic outreach and commitment to fostering bilateral ties have significantly elevated the scope and depth of collaboration between the two nations. A notable milestone in this relationship was Speaker Sarsar Ayaz Sadiq’s official visit to Moscow from November 27 to 29, 2024, on the invitation of H.E. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Leading a delegation of parliamentarians, including Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Abdul Qadir Patel, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar, and Sher Ali Arbab, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq embarked on this visit to strengthen parliamentary ties. The delegation was warmly received by Vice Chairman of the State Duma, Alexander Babakov, signifying the respect Russia extended to Pakistan’s parliamentary leadership. This visit reflected the mutual desire to expand cooperation in areas such as economic development, counterterrorism, and cultural exchange.

A significant achievement of the visit was the signing of an Agreement on Cooperation between the State Duma and the National Assembly of Pakistan. During his meeting with Chairman Volodin, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the unprecedented level of cooperation already established between the two legislatures. Chairman Volodin highlighted the agreement as a foundation for exploring innovative formats of collaboration to address shared challenges and enhance mutual benefits. Discussions encompassed vital areas like food security, economic partnerships, and counterterrorism, showcasing the comprehensive approach adopted by both countries in fostering bilateral ties.

The delegation’s visit also included a poignant moment of remembrance when Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden, near the Kremlin wall. Accompanied by Vasily Piskarev, Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, this tribute to the fallen heroes of World War II underscored the shared values of resilience and respect for historical sacrifices.

An essential dimension of the visit was the focus on interfaith harmony and cultural cooperation. In a meeting with Professor Damir Mukhetdinov, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commended Russia’s stance against Islamophobia and praised President Vladimir Putin’s respect for religious diversity. He acknowledged the growing camaraderie between Russia and the Muslim world and emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue in fostering understanding and unity. Both sides expressed a commitment to enhancing cultural and religious exchanges, further strengthening ties beyond political and economic realms.

Global issues also featured prominently during Speaker Sadiq’s engagements in Moscow. He condemned the ongoing brutality in Palestine, expressing solidarity with its people and calling for collective international efforts to address the crisis. Such expressions of empathy highlighted Pakistan’s broader commitment to justice and peace in the global arena.

Speaker Sadiq’s tenure as Speaker of the National Assembly was marked by other key initiatives that bolstered Pakistan-Russia relations. Earlier, he hosted Russian parliamentary delegations in Islamabad, facilitating discussions on trade, economic collaboration, and legislative exchanges. These engagements emphasized the mutual respect and shared goals underpinning the bilateral relationship. Additionally, during international parliamentary conferences, Speaker Sadiq consistently advocated for Pakistan-Russia energy cooperation, regional connectivity, and counterterrorism efforts, paving the way for joint ventures and collaborative solutions to shared challenges.

Multilateral forums also served as a platform for advancing common interests. Pakistan and Russia jointly championed issues like counterterrorism and regional stability, reinforcing their partnership in addressing global and regional challenges. The exchange of parliamentary delegations during Speaker Sadiq’s tenures underscored the shared commitment to fostering mutual understanding and creating opportunities for deeper engagement.

The Moscow visit concluded with Speaker Sadiq extending a formal invitation to Chairman Volodin to visit Pakistan. This gesture demonstrated his vision for sustained dialogue and engagement, essential for nurturing long-term relations between the two nations. The invitation reflected the Speaker’s dedication to elevating parliamentary diplomacy as a cornerstone of bilateral relations.

Under Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s leadership, Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy has emerged as a vital instrument in strengthening international partnerships. His emphasis on dialogue, mutual respect, and collaboration has not only deepened ties with Russia but has also set the stage for a more robust and comprehensive relationship. The progress achieved during his tenure is a testament to the power of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing global challenges and fostering mutual understanding. As Pakistan and Russia continue to build on this foundation, their partnership holds the promise of greater achievements in the years to come.