BRI countries reached a consensus to cooperate fighting COVID-19: CIIE

SHANGHAI, NOV 11 – BRI-countries reached a consensus to cooperate in fighting COVID-19, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN).

The cooperation arrangement was agreed at the Silk Road Health Forum and launching of Global Health Link as sub-activities of CIIE that were held in Shanghai last week.

On the occasion, participants discussed the building of a healthy Silk Road and the community with a shared future. China- Paksitan Health Corridor also was mentioned as a successful and fruitful case.

Initiated by the Silk Road Cities Alliance, the forum is jointly organized by the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, China Reform Health Management and Services Group Co., Ltd., and Fudan Institute of BRI Global Governance.

Academic institutions, government agencies, enterprises and NGOs from countries along BRI, including Pakistan, took part in the event.

The participants reached a consensus that BRI countries should cooperate to fight against COVID-19 and overcome the global health crisis.

Shen Guofang, Chairman of the Silk Road Ark Health Forum, mentioned Pakistan China Health Corridor and praised the solid cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, Ambassador of Malaysia to China, said at the event that we are all aware that the BRI aims at improving the quality of human physical interaction and movement.

It is therefore not only about the construction of roads, highways and railway lines, often called “hard infrastructure” alone. It is equally about “soft infrastructure” including regulations, standards, practices as well the culture of interaction.

Soft infrastructure will profoundly change in light of covid-19, with greater emphasis on public health.

I am heartened by the commitment by BRI countries to work closely together on the basis of science and the goodwill of humanity to build a “healthy community of human destiny.”

Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries thanked China for its help to the BRI countries in the fight against the epidemic, and praised China’s measures and achievements in the fight against the epidemic.

Massimo D’Alema, Former Prime Minister of Italy said that it is essential to strengthen the role of WHO, but also to promote exchange and direct cooperation between countries, in particular, within the framework of BRI.

Zhang Wenkang, Former Minister of Health of China, said that the Chinese government actively advocates the joint building of a community of human health and has put forward a series of proposals on international assistance and the use of vaccines.

China has taken concrete actions to participate in and support the global fight against coVID-19, demonstrating China’s sincere desire to build a community with a shared future for mankind.