Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Brazilian, who played in “Karabakh”, condemned the Armenian terror

| October 14, 2020
0

BAKU, OCT 14 – Another Azerbaijani footballer, Wagner da Silva, commented on the incident in Ganja as a result of a missile fired by the Armenian armed forces.

According to apasport.az, the former goalkeeper of “Garabagh” made a statement condemning the Armenian terror.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, who wore the uniform of the Aghdam club in 2018-2020, shared a photo with the slogan “Pray for Ganja” on his Instagram page and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

On October 11, nine civilians were killed and more than 40 were injured when the Armenian army fired rockets at a residential area in Ganja.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Brazilian, who played in “Karabakh”, condemned the Armenian terror

BAKU, OCT 14 – Another Azerbaijani footballer, Wagner da Silva, commented on the incident inRead More

Misbah

Misbah-ul-Haq steps down as national team’s chief selector

Lahore : Pakistan men’s team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down from the role ofRead More

  • PM Imran suggests Australian counterpart to resume PAK-AUS bilateral series

  • Danish Aziz propels Sindh to pull a victory over Central Punjab

  • Another cricket team to visit Pakistan in February 2021

  • Newly-appointed Hemp aims to take Pakistan into top four teams in world

  • PCB gives update on COVID-19 tests of U19 squads, officials

  • Zeeshan Malik set the tone for Northern to win fourth consecutive match

  • IPL 2020: Priyam Garg smashes 23-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings

  • Afridi aims to help Pakistan win 2021 T20 WC

    • Comments are Closed