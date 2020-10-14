Brazilian, who played in “Karabakh”, condemned the Armenian terror

BAKU, OCT 14 – Another Azerbaijani footballer, Wagner da Silva, commented on the incident in Ganja as a result of a missile fired by the Armenian armed forces.

According to apasport.az, the former goalkeeper of “Garabagh” made a statement condemning the Armenian terror.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, who wore the uniform of the Aghdam club in 2018-2020, shared a photo with the slogan “Pray for Ganja” on his Instagram page and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

On October 11, nine civilians were killed and more than 40 were injured when the Armenian army fired rockets at a residential area in Ganja.