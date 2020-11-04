Bosnian President calls for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, NOV 4 (DNA) – Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic, has called for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in the light of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He expressed these views during the meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the Chairman on the grave human rights situation in IIOJK as well as India’s illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, which was against UNSC resolutions, international law, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

Extending a warm welcome to the Chairman on his first visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Minister underlined the fraternal nature of relations between Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina marked by warmth and cordiality.

He added that there was remarkable goodwill for the people of Bosnia & Herzegovina among the people of Pakistan. Both countries had supported each other in times of need.

The Foreign Minister expressed condolences on the loss of precious lives in Bosnia & Herzegovina due to Covid-19. He apprised Chairman Dzaferovic of Pakistan’s strategy of ‘smart lockdown’ and Prime Minister’s stress on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

Views were exchanged on the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation. It was agreed that a vast potential existed to enhance cooperation, especially in fields of trade and investment, energy, science & technology, defence industry, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Foreign Minister underlined the importance of promoting mutual collaboration through optimal utilization of mechanisms of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and Joint Trade Committee (JTC).

The Foreign Minister also offered training at Foreign Service Academy for the young diplomats from Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina for taking a principled position on the issue.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and reaffirmed support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned leading to an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Both sides appreciated the strong cooperation at the multilateral fora, especially at the UN. It was agreed to continue such mutual support to each other.=DNA

