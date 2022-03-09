Bilawal to host luncheon for MNAs tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, MAR 09 (DNA) — Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday invited all the members of the National Assembly to a luncheon.

Citing the sources, a private television channel reported that the luncheon in the honour of MNAs will held at Sindh House in Islamabad tomorrow at 1:00 pm. Former president Asif Ali Zardari will also attend the luncheon.

PPP Chairman has directed all party MNAs to ensure their presence in the luncheon. Sources say Bilawal will take party MNAs into confidence on the issue of no-confidence motion against the prime minister. During the luncheon, the strategy to make the no-confidence motion a success will also be discussed. =DNA