Bilawal demands immediate withdrawal of decision to cut on scholarships

KARACHI, Apr 10 (DNA): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari has demanded immediate withdrawal of the PTI government’s

decision to drastically cut the number of scholarships from 265 to just

29 for the students of formerly FATA areas and Balochistan.



In a press statement, the PPP Chairman said that students from ex-FATA

and Balochistan have the right to quality education because these areas

have suffered gravely due to terrorism. “This withdrawal of scholarship

quotas by the PTI Government is tantamount to snatching pen from these

poor students and giving gun in their hands,” he added.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said depriving these students of scholarships

proves the ugly face of the Imran Khan regime, which is bent upon to

destroy the higher education through cutting the funds. PTI government

had announced education and health emergency but its attitude displays a

lethal approach to ruin these key sectors of the country, he added.



He said that PPP won’t tolerate injustice and discrimination by the

regime against the students from backward and remote areas of ex-FATA

and Balochistan.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the approach of PTI government

and demanded that higher education scholarships to the students from

ex-FATA and Balochistan should be restored and further increased.



PPP Chairman expressed solidarity and sympathy with these students

holding protests in Islamabad nowadays. DNA



