Bilawal accuses NA Speaker of violating constitution

Islamabad, MAR 21 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the government and the Speaker of the National Assembly have violated the constitution.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, he said that the opposition hopes that the judiciary will take the side of the constitution, law and democracy, and not any particular party. He said that the political parties did not approach the court but the Bar Councils. The PPP is thankful to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for taking notice of the attack on the Sindh House and calling all the parties to present their viewpoint. We have to politically struggle in the parliament and the constitutional and legal struggle will be in the courts. This government is running away from the no-confidence motion, so much so that it has resorted to violating the constitution. The government first attacked the lodges and arrested the members of the National Assembly. The government attacked the Sindh House when the members went there for protection. The attack on Sindh House is an attack on the federation and democracy. The government resorted to spreading terror. The government is trying to push the Speaker towards Article 6. Every member of the assembly has the right to vote.