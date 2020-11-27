Balochistan reports 66 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

QUETTA, NOV 27 (DNA) – Balochistan has recorded 66 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 66 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan, bringing the total number of infected patients to 17,008 in the province.

During the period of the last 24 hours, 12 new COVID-19 cases were recorded at the education institutions of Balochistan. The total number now stands at 1,004. As many as 15,780 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus while 165 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 3,313 COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 54 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,897. 1,489 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,112 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 389,311, whereas, the active cases stood at 45,533. = DNA

===========================