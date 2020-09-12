Bahrain: Ties with Israel a sovereign decision

CAIRO: Bahrain’s agreement to establish diplomatic with Israel is a sovereign decision serving the kingdom’s supreme interests, a senior Bahraini official said Saturday.

On Friday, Bahrain and Israel reached a US-mediated agreement to establish full diplomatic relations, less than a week before the White House hosts a ceremony to sign a historic peace treaty between the UAE and Israel.

“The declaration to establish diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel is a sovereign measure constituting a courageous stance reflecting King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s wisdom and his forward-looking vision,” Bahraini Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa said.

“This matter will reflect on serving supreme interests of the Kingdom of Bahrain domestically and externally, contribute to consolidating security and stability and spreading progress and prosperity,” he added, according to Bahrain’s news agency BNA.

The minister said that Bahrain will remain the land of peace and “cradle of coexistence and openness”.

The pact makes Bahrain the fourth Arab country after Egypt, Jordan and the UAE to normalise ties with Israel.