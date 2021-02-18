Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Babar among most expensive players for ‘The Hundred’ draft

| February 18, 2021
Karachi : Pakistan captain Babar Azam is among the most expensive players on The Hundred tournament’s draft list with a base price of £100,000.

The 26-year-old Babar is on a list of more than 250 players contending for the seven remaining overseas spots in the draft.

The inaugural edition of English cricket’s Hundred competition was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the 100-ball tournament is set to take place this summer.

Along with Babar, David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Holder, Tamim Iqbal, Kieron Pollard and Kagiso Rabada are among the top price band of £100,000.

Meanwhile, former captain ‘Boom Boom’ Shahid Afridi have a reserved price of £80,000 while Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, and Wahab Riaz have reserved price fixed of £60,000
Hassan Ali has a minimum price of £48,000. Hussain Talat, Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim and Fakhar Zaman have a reserved price of £40,000 while Bilal Asif is on the list with a reserved price of £32,000.

There are at least 25 Pakistani players who are on the list without any reserved price. Here are the names

Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Usama Mir, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail, Aamir Yamin, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Musa and Yasir Shah.

Note, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir were retained by Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirits respectively after picking them in last year’s draft while Shadab Khan was released by Southern Brave last month.

