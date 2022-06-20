Monday, June 20, 2022
Azeri ambassador meets DG Economic Coordination of Pakistan

| June 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with Farrukh Iqbal Khan, Director General of Economic Coordination and OIC Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Both dignitaries discuss matters of mutual interest during the meeting.=DNA

