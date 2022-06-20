Azeri ambassador meets DG Economic Coordination of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with Farrukh Iqbal Khan, Director General of Economic Coordination and OIC Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.
Both dignitaries discuss matters of mutual interest during the meeting.=DNA
« Fawad dubs NAB bill amendment NRO-2 for Sharifs, Zardaris, coteries (Previous News)
Related News
Azeri ambassador meets DG Economic Coordination of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with FarrukhRead More
Pak-Kyrgyzstan trade accords a catalyst for regional integration: Ambassador
Agencies ISLAMABAD, Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev on Sunday saidRead More
Comments are Closed