Azerbaijan keen to expand ties with Pakistan: Alizade

Ambassador Alizade meets Omar Ayub; says Azerbaijan can export petroleum products to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan in his office. The Azerbaijani Ambassador congratulated him on assumption of the new portfolio of Ministry of Economic Affairs. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral economic cooperation.

Ali Alizada, Azerbaijani Ambassador emphasized to enhance business to business contacts between the both countries to boost trade and investment opportunities.

He highlighted that Pakistani exporters can benefit from exports of goods, especially textile and rice to Azerbaijani market. He also showed the interest of Azerbaijani side to export oil products to Pakistan on deferred payment basis and construction of LNG terminal.

The Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan highlighted that both the countries have huge potential in the areas of trade, investment and tourism.

He expressed that Pakistan has vast opportunities for investment in petrochemical industries, light engineering, agriculture & food processing. Both the sides also highlighted the importance of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) and agreed to further enhance the mutual cooperation on bilateral basis as well as CAREC platform which will ultimately benefit the entire region to unleash their economic potential.