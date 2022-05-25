Azadi March: PTI asks supporters to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk, Imran expected there soon

As PTI’s Azadi March began on Wednesday, tensions in Punjab rose after police made use of tear gas and arrested several PTI marchers in cities across the province as activists attempted to remove shipping containers blocking routes to Islamabad.

Imran Khan’s convoy enters Punjab after removing barriers at Attock bridge

Supporters asked to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk, take out rallies in their respective cities

PTI activists clash with Punjab police; Ali Asjad Malhi, Jamshed Cheema among arrested

Dr Yasmin Rashid’s vehicle comes under attack; windshield smashed at Lahore’s Bati Chowk

Dr Rashid and Andaleeb Abbas briefly detained afterwards

Activists force their way through roadblocks in Lahore

PTI south KP convoy led by Ali Amin Gandapur enters Punjab

Shelling at Attock as protesters try to remove shipping containers with a crane

Imran and govt rubbish talk of a deal

Much later in the evening, in a video message tweeted by the PTI, Imran asked “all Pakistanis” to take to the streets in their respective cities and said people heading to Islamabad must reach D-Chowk.

“I will make it there in a couple of hours.” He also appealed to women and children to come out of their homes for “real independence”. Imran said it was “good news” that the Supreme Court had decided that no one would be arrested during the march.

“Your collective presence will send a message across Pakistan that the nation has rejected this imported government.”