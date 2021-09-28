Australia surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

CANBERRA, Sept. 28 : Australia has surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been 99,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Australia, according to the latest figures updated on Monday evening from the Department of Health.

On Tuesday morning, more than 1,700 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases were reported across Australia, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to beyond 100,000.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia’s most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 863 new cases and seven deaths.

There have been 316 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since June 16, 2021.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 867 new local cases and four deaths.