Asad Khokhar resigns as Punjab fisheries minister

Punjab Fisheries Minister Asad Khokhar resigned from his post on Sunday citing personal reasons.

Khokhar forwarded his resignation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, which was accepted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered Khokhar’s removal, but he tendered his resignation instead.

He had requested for the reinstatement of Lahore commissioner.

In his statement, Khokhar said he was unable to discharge his duties due to personal reasons.

He said he could also not give time to his constituents.