Aqeel, Ushna clinched Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis C’ship titles

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD, Dec26: Pakistan’s top tennis player and top seed Aqeel Khan won the Men’s Singles title along with Ushna Suhail won another championship title in women’s singles of the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championship here at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

In Men’s Singles final, Aqeel Khan beat Muhammad Shoaib 6-2, 7-5 and won the 6th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament while In boys 18&U Singles final, Hasheesh Kumar beat Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to won the boys 18&U Singles category.

In Women’s Singles final which saw the audience one sided game as Ushna Suhail again beat Sarah Mahboob in straight sets. Ushna conceded just a single point in boths sets and won the final 6-0 and 6-1.

Senior Manager -Marketing & Communication Serena Hotels Hussain Odhwani graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest along with SEVP-PTF Iftikhar Rashid as guest of honour.

Senior Manager -Marketing & Communication Serena Hotels Hussain Odwani congratulated the organizers for the conduct of the event in such a befitting manner despite COVID-19 constraints and praised the coverage of the event by print media.

Iftikhar Rashid, while addressing the participants, congratulated the winners and runners-up and also all the players who participated in these events.

He thanked the coaches and parents. He also presented a brief resume of the achievements of Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF, not only up-gradation of the PTF Infrastructure, but also the development of players by establishing NTC and coaches’ education programs.

He also appraised the participants that because of these efforts the ITF / ATF has appointed Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan a Member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and also as Co-Chairman Finance Committee and Chair Officiating Committee of the ATF.

Following are the results:

Men’s Singles -Final: Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-2, 7-5

Boy’s 18&U Singles -Final: Hasheesh Kumar bt Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Ladies Singles -Final: Ushna Suhail bt Sarah Mahboob 6-0, 6-1