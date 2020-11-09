Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

APNS President, Secretary General greet Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on his release

| November 9, 2020
IP 09-11-2020

 

DNA

KARACHI, NOV 9 – The APNS has congratulated Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor in Chief of the Jang /Geo group on his release on bail after 8 months by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

 

Hameed Haroon President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society have stated that finally justice has prevailed and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been granted bail by the Supreme Court.

 

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was incarcerated for over 8 months by NAB on trumped up charges of a 34 years old private property case.

 

His arrest and prolonged imprisonment was an attempt to muzzle the independence of media and silence the whistle blowers. It is appreciable that the media and human rights organisations strongly protested on the NAB action and finally the Supreme Court granted bail to him.

 

The APNS is confident that the freedom of press will be safeguarded and any attempt to encroach upon independence of media will be resisted in future as well.=DNA

 

