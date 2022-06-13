APNS condemns kidnapping of Nafees Naeem
KARACHI, JUN 13 /DNA/ – APNS has condemned the kidnapping of Nafees Naeem, a senior Journalist of the Business Recorder Group.
The APNS in a press release stated that the incidents of kidnapping, harassment and maltreatment of journalists are consistently increasing and have remained unchecked.
The APNS urged upon the Chief Minister Sindh and IG Police to take immediate action and recover the missing journalist without further delay. DNA
« CM happy with budget, termed poor friendly, historical (Previous News)
Related News
Country to face food insecurity if farmers ignored: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, JUN 13 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier ImranRead More
APNS condemns kidnapping of Nafees Naeem
KARACHI, JUN 13 /DNA/ – APNS has condemned the kidnapping of Nafees Naeem, a seniorRead More
Comments are Closed