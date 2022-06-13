Monday, June 13, 2022
APNS condemns kidnapping of Nafees Naeem

| June 13, 2022

KARACHI, JUN 13 /DNA/ – APNS has condemned the kidnapping of Nafees Naeem, a senior Journalist of the Business Recorder Group.

The APNS  in a press release stated that the incidents of kidnapping, harassment and maltreatment of journalists are consistently increasing and have remained unchecked.

The APNS urged upon the Chief Minister Sindh and IG Police to take immediate action and recover the missing journalist without further delay. DNA

