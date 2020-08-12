Annual fee for renewal of licences exempted in ICT, GB for FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 (DNA) – The Department of Tourist Services (DTS), an attached department of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), regulates travel and hospitality sector in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Tourism sector has been seriously hit by Covid-19 pandemic like other sectors in whole of the world which needed special attentions and economic support for its revival.

Dr Fahmida Mirza, Minister for IPC put her efforts and got exemption from ECC for annual fee for renewal of licenses for tourism sector working under administrative control of DTS at ICT and GB.

The exemption in annual renewal fee gives a relief and support of amount Rs. 17.2 million for FY 2020-21 to tourism industry of Pakistan. = DNA

