ANF soldier martyred in Islamabad

| August 7, 2020
ISLAMABAD: A soldier of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was martyred during an operation against drug-peddlers in Islamabad on Friday.

The ANF team on a tip-off raided at a house in Barakahu, an area of Islamabad over presence of drug-peddlers. Seeing he team the smugglers opened fire, which resulted in martyrdom of a personnel.

After the shootout, more contingent of police were called on. The smugglers are hiding in a house, said sources.

Last month, two personnel of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) were martyred and six injured in an attack lodged by terrorists in Mashkel tehsil of Balochistan.

The ANF spokesperson had said that two officials were martyred and six injured in a rocket attack and firing resorted to by a group of terrorists and smugglers. In the incident, two vehicles were completely destroyed.

It emerged that the raiding team of ANF were returning to headquarters after seizing a huge quantity of narcotics. Later, a group of 50-60 assailants attacked the ANF team.

