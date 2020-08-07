ANF soldier martyred in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: A soldier of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was martyred during an operation against drug-peddlers in Islamabad on Friday.
The ANF team on a tip-off raided at a house in Barakahu, an area of Islamabad over presence of drug-peddlers. Seeing he team the smugglers opened fire, which resulted in martyrdom of a personnel.
After the shootout, more contingent of police were called on. The smugglers are hiding in a house, said sources.
The ANF spokesperson had said that two officials were martyred and six injured in a rocket attack and firing resorted to by a group of terrorists and smugglers. In the incident, two vehicles were completely destroyed.
It emerged that the raiding team of ANF were returning to headquarters after seizing a huge quantity of narcotics. Later, a group of 50-60 assailants attacked the ANF team.
