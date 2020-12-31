Ambassador of Japan greets Pakistani people on New Year; expresses resolve to further deepen Japan-Pakistan relations in all spheres

Islamabad: 31 Dec 2020 : H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has reiterated his commitment to continue working with partners in Pakistan for the common agenda of peace, stability and development of the country aiming to further deepen the amicable relations between the two countries.

Ambassador MATSUDA, in his message of felicitation on the eve of new year, has stated that despite the hardships under COVID-19, he is happy to note that the relations between Japan and Pakistan remained steadfast and grew further stronger during 2020. “Japan and Pakistan continue to face the challenges together such as floods, locusts, and the novel coronavirus. I would like to pay tribute to the resilience, endurance and courage of the people of Pakistan in the face of coronavirus pandemic and other natural disasters”, said the Ambassador.

On COVID-19 assistance to Pakistan, the Ambassador has said that as a traditional friend of Pakistan, the Government and the People of Japan have continuously extended support to Pakistan on combatting the novel coronavirus. Japan delivered diagnostic kits in the beginning of February, three weeks before the first case was reported in Pakistan, provided a total of USD 7.41 million to Pakistan through international organizations and extended a grant assistance of JPY 1 billion (approx. USD 9.5 million) for enhancing Pakistan’s capacity to confront COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, adding said the Ambassador.

While appreciating the peace process in Afghanistan, the Ambassador has said that 2020 heralded a new dawn for peace and stability in the region with the signing of a peace agreement between the U.S. Government and the Taliban in February and the agreement on the procedures of the peace negotiations between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban in December. The Government of Japan welcomes this development and appreciates the role played by Pakistan.

The Ambassador further said that the New Year brings many exciting things in store for all of us. Among them area the Tokyo Olympics, now scheduled to be held in July 2021 and the Tokyo Paralympics scheduled in August 2021. I look forward to seeing the world unite through the power of sports.

The Ambassador reaffirmed that the Embassy of Japan and he will continue working with esteemed partners in Pakistan to contribute to peace, stability and development. “It is my firm belief that the friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan would grow further stronger in the years ahead”, said the Ambassador.

The Ambassador wished good health, prosperity and happiness in 2021 for the people of Pakistan and prayed for the realization of their beautiful dreams and hopes in the New Year.