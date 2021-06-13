Altamash General Hospital state-of-art medical care quality healthcare for all: Korean Envoy

KARACHI, JUN 13 (DNA) – The Consul General of the Republic of Korea Mr Kim Haksung, along with a four-member delegation of Koreans visited Altamash General Hospital recently to thank the hospital management for the excellent medical care provided to a Korean nationals and facilitating them in getting Covid19 Vaccination.

Chairman Korean Residents Association, Karachi Mr Kwangsuk Lim and Vice Chairman Mr Jinhan Chung were also part of the delegation.

On arrival chairman of the hospital Dr Mohammad Altamash, Executive Director Dr Shaheena Altamash, Director Dr. Imad Altamash and administrator of the hospital Dr Munir Ahmed welcomed the foreign dignitaries.

In his welcoming address, the Chairman said that since last 40 years Dr Altamash and Associates has been a name to reckon for their quality and high standard dental care provision and in dental education. Carrying forward this legacy, Dr Altamash and Associates had set up the Altamash General Hospital to offer best possible medical care in different disciplines of Medicine and Surgery.

He added that the hospital which started only a few months ago has already achieved the status of a teaching hospital and is recognized in Pakistan and abroad.

The administrator of the hospital, Dr Munir Ahmed in his detailed briefing said Altamash General Hospital is a state-of-the-art 200 bed custom-built tertiary care hospital with all modern medical care facilities available 24/7.

He said there was no discrimination in provision of care, and general ward patients receive the same quality treatment as private room patients. He added that this was possible because of Dr Altamash and Associates huge investment in the selection and training of highly competent human resources.

Dr Munir Ahmed said 45 well-known specialists in 13 different medical fields were practicing at Altamash General Hospital. The hospital is equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment like x-ray, CT scan, open bore MRI, ICU, NICU, complete cardiac services. Having 4 spacious and highly sterilized Operating Rooms and well equipped critical care units. The hospital has a dedicated Covid19 floor with separate Covid19 ICU, isolation rooms and negative pressure environments. The hospital has 24/7 operational ER, Labour room, clinical Lab and pharmacy.

Mr. Chun, a Korean national, spoke about quality medical services provided to him by Consultants, Medical Officers and Nursing Staff of the hospital which made possible his early recovery from Covid19. He was highly appreciative of the empathetic role of the clinical team of the hospital.

Korean Consul General Kim Haksung on the occasion said that he was highly impressed by the standard of Altamash General Hospital and Quality Medical care being provided. He further said that he would strive to promote cooperation between Korean medical care institutions and their Pakistani counterparts, especially Altamash General Hospital.

At the end of the visit Dr. Muhammad Altamash and Honourable Consul General exchanged mementos.=DNA

