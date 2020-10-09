AJK President calls for transforming Kashmir struggle into global resistance

DNA

MUZAFFARABAD, October 9: The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, has urged people of liberated territory, Pakistan and diaspora community to practically contribute to transforming the Kashmir liberation movement into a global campaign to end repression and settler colonialism in the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

“The people of Occupied Kashmir have kept Kashmir liberation movement alive by shedding their blood. It is now the responsibility of the people of AJK, Pakistan and the Kashmiris living abroad to take the voice to every corner of the world.”

He said this while talking to a delegation of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) led by Director KIIR and human rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Muzaffarabad. The delegation comprised of a seven-member team of research internees from Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The AJK President lauded the efforts of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations to highlight the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir globally and said that it was the first think tank of its kind that is moving forward with full focus on Kashmir. He said that KIIR should work closely with national and international think tanks, especially those in Turkey, Malaysia, the United States and China, to make its efforts more fruitful.

Tracing the history of Kashmir issue, President Khan said that the Kashmir conflict was the creation of influential Kashmir Pandit community of Kashmir. Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first minister, was himself a Pandit of Kashmiri origin who did not want Kashmir to become part of Pakistan because government administration in Kashmir has always been in the hands of Pandits and they still have held on the bureaucracy and government of the occupied state.

Describing Kashmiris living in UK, Europe and North America as valuable assets for Pakistan and Kashmir, he said that Kashmiri diaspora communities had played a key role in exposing to the world the steps taken by India regarding occupied Kashmir after August 5 last year. The President said that our people have made their place for themselves in those countries through hard work and continuous struggle and their political clout can be used for Kashmir liberation struggle.