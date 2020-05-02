Afridi offers assistance for amicable solution to Akhtar, Rizvi conflict

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Friday said that he was ready to help the former pacer Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi reach an amicable to end their conflict.

Afridi, in a tweet, said: “Shoaib Akhtar was one of Pakistan’s best-ever bowlers and match winners. As he said he respects law and lawyers, I hope him and Taffazul Rizvi can sort out their issues amicably in the coming days.”

“I am ready to help them reach an amicable solution,” he added.

Akhtar and Rizvi’s legal war of words had begun after the former launched an incredible tirade against the PCB and its legal team, especially Rizvi, accusing them of giving cover to corrupt cricketers of their choice but feeding other out-of-favours ones to the lions.

In response, Rizvi had filed a Rs10 million defamation lawsuit against Akhtar. PCB had also expressed its disappointment with Akhtar’s choice of words.