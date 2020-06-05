Afghan VP family members, office staff tested positive for coronavirus

KABUL, JUNE 5 / DNA / = The First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has confirmed that half of his family members and office staff have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. Saleh made the announcement by posting a statement on his official social media. However, he did not disclose the exact number of his family members and office staff who have tested positive.



Meanwhile, Saleh said Afghanistan is going through a tough time and is among the countries which have been badly affected by the virus. Saleh further added that the government will do everything it can to help the citizens of the country. However, he urged the people to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Public Health for their own safety and safety of their families.