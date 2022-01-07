Admin halts tourists as Galyat become overcrowded

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (DNA): Galyat administration has urged the tourists to

avoid entering the region as Murree, Ayubia, and other galis have become

overcrowded.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Spokesperson Ahsan Hameed in an

official statement said on Friday that Galyat has a large number of

tourists, so do not travel further.

While Abbottabad Galyat Development Authority Director General Raza

Habib talked to the media said Galyat region has a capacity of only

20,000 tourists.

But, around one lakh tourists has entered in Galyat region so there are

all hotels are booked and no more room available, he confirmed.

The GDA spokesman has said in a statement that tourists in Galyat should

take precautionary measures as a road is closed due to a landslide in

Kandla.

Ahsan Hameed said due to heavy snowfall, it is not possible to clear the

road immediately as well as wrong parking on the side of the road is

also a major reason for road clearance.

He warned the tourists to avoid travelling between Tauhidabad and Donga

Gali.

