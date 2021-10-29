Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo takes oath as CM Balochistan

QUETTA, OCT 29 (DNA) – Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo took oath as chief minister (CM) of Balochistan on Friday at the Governor House.

According to details, a swearing-in ceremony was held at Balochistan Governor’s House in which Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha administered oath to newly-elected CM Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri attended the swearing in ceremony. Members of national and provincial assemblies and senators also attended the oath ceremony

Earlier, the newly-elected chief minister started the clean-up drive by holding a broom. Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Commissioner Quetta Sohailur Rehman Baloch, MPA Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Hamal Kalmati were also present in the clean-up drive.

On this occasion, Bizenjo said that they have come not for show but for practical work. “The city belongs to all of us, people should cooperate and every city of the province will be kept clean,” he added.

On Thursday, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had been virtually elected unopposed since no other candidate filed nomination papers for the top slot. Five nomination papers were filed on behalf of Mr Bizenjo by the members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) with the secretary of the Balochistan Assembly, Tahir Shah Kakar. = DNA

