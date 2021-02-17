Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will easily win Senate polls: Fawad Chaudhry

| February 17, 2021
l_727406_125602_updates

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said on Wednesday that Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will easily bag his election seat on March 3.

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain is the apple of our eyes, will convince him to vote for Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the upcoming Senate polls, Fawad Chaudhry said.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has awarded a majority of Senate election tickets to the old party workers. Answering a query about holding Senate polls via open ballot, Chaudhry said that according to the legal situation, the elections should be held through a show of hand.
Fawad said that he is clueless that why the Pakistan People’s Party is ending the political career of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Earlier this week, the ruling party’s MNA from Karachi, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussian had announced not to vote for Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the upcoming Senate polls, citing he is not a member of the party.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, 170 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats.

It is to be mentioned here that Senate polls are scheduled to take place on March 3.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

602bc26869540

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers of Senate candidates

ISLAMABAD : The election commission on Wednesday started scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidatesRead More

l_727406_125602_updates

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will easily win Senate polls: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said on Wednesday thatRead More

  • Head of Massoud Foundation Ahmad Wali Massoud to arrive Pakistan on Feb 17

  • Foreign Secretary briefs Diplomatic Missions

  • President Alvi greets PN for successfully hosting AMAN-21

  • Shell Pakistan celebrates 5 years of Shell V-Power in Pakistan

  • Bollywood Actress Zarina Wahab is Full of Praise for Ahsan Khan’s Performance in “Qayamat”

  • Research on household debts has a critical role to play for evidence-based policies: Experts

  • Call made for improved access to harassment reporting mechanism at educational institutions

  • Passport fees get a huge discount

    • Comments are Closed